Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Train derails near Barons; Alberta RCMP ask people to avoid area

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 1:29 pm
train-derailment-barons-alberta-rcmp-highway-23-global-news-1 View image in full screen
RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Darryl Watts

A train derailment was reported Wednesday near Barons, Alta. According to police, there was a diesel leak at the engine fuel entry point.

At around 9:30 a.m., Picture Butte RCMP responded to the derailment near Highway 23 and Township Road 120.

Police said the train was headed north when its engine derailed, along with a few empty fuel cars, which tipped over as a result.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews remained on scene Wednesday with police while CP Rail and a hazmat team made their way from Calgary to the derailment.

Trending Stories

Detours are expected to last several hours.

Traffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed by police. Northbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 114, with southbound traffic being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 120.

13
train-derailment-barons-alberta-rcmp-highway-23-global-news-1 View image in gallery mode
RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Darryl Watts
23
train-derailment-barons-alberta-rcmp-highway-23-global-news-1 View image in gallery mode
RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Darryl Watts
33
train-derailment-barons-alberta-rcmp-highway-23-global-news View image in gallery mode
RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Global News

Read more: CP train derails near hamlet southeast of Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked the public to avoid the area as crews continue to clean up.

An update by RCMP is expected to come once traffic flow has resumed on Highway 23.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagTrain Derailment tagCP Rail tagHighway 23 tagPicture Butte RCMP tagBarons tagbarons alberta tagTownship Road 114 tagTownship Road 120 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers