Train derails near Barons; Alberta RCMP ask people to avoid area

Send this page to someone via email

A train derailment was reported Wednesday near Barons, Alta. According to police, there was a diesel leak at the engine fuel entry point.

At around 9:30 a.m., Picture Butte RCMP responded to the derailment near Highway 23 and Township Road 120.

Police said the train was headed north when its engine derailed, along with a few empty fuel cars, which tipped over as a result.

No injuries were reported.

I’m on Range Rd. 223 near Barons. Picture Butte RCMP say traffic is being rerouted on several roads, incl. Hwy 23.

It’s reported an engine derailed and a few empty fuel cars have tipped over. Diesel is leaking. Hazmat team called in. Public asked to avoid. No known injuries. pic.twitter.com/nJ7yUPys4d — Eloise (@TherienEloise) December 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews remained on scene Wednesday with police while CP Rail and a hazmat team made their way from Calgary to the derailment.

Detours are expected to last several hours.

Traffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed by police. Northbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 114, with southbound traffic being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 120.

1 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Darryl Watts 2 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Darryl Watts 3 3 View image in gallery mode RCMP said a train derailed near Barons, Alta. in the morning of Dec. 29, 2021. Global News

Read more: CP train derails near hamlet southeast of Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked the public to avoid the area as crews continue to clean up.

An update by RCMP is expected to come once traffic flow has resumed on Highway 23.