CP train derails near hamlet southeast of Calgary

A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed early Monday morning near a hamlet southeast of Calgary.

Alberta Emergency Alert said in an alert issued at 11:25 a.m. that 39 cars carrying residual amounts of liquid petroleum or ammonia were involved in the derailment.

The alert said no residents have had to leave the area and no roadways have been affected.

CP said in a statement that the train cars left the tracks around 1:35 a.m. north of Ensign, Alta.

The company added there were no injuries and crews were immediately dispatched to the area.

In an update at 10:15 a.m., Vulcan County said CP Rail service was expected to resume around 5 p.m. CP will be flaring the impacted rail cars Monday, the county added.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has also deployed a team of investigators to the scene.

With a file from Global News.