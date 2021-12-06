Menu

Canada

CP train derails near hamlet southeast of Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 3:21 pm
A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed near the hamlet of Ensign, Alta., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed near the hamlet of Ensign, Alta., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Credit, Vulcan County

A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed early Monday morning near a hamlet southeast of Calgary.

Alberta Emergency Alert said in an alert issued at 11:25 a.m. that 39 cars carrying residual amounts of liquid petroleum or ammonia were involved in the derailment.

Read more: Investigation underway after train carrying potash derails near Alberta-B.C. border

The alert said no residents have had to leave the area and no roadways have been affected.

CP said in a statement that the train cars left the tracks around 1:35 a.m. north of Ensign, Alta.

The company added there were no injuries and crews were immediately dispatched to the area.

In an update at 10:15 a.m., Vulcan County said CP Rail service was expected to resume around 5 p.m. CP will be flaring the impacted rail cars Monday, the county added.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has also deployed a team of investigators to the scene.

With a file from Global News.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
