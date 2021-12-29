Manitoba quietly begins recommending 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has quietly started recommending a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised Manitobans.

In an update to the province’s vaccine website Dec. 24, health officials now say a fourth booster is recommended “for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.”

“This should be given at least six months after the last dose received,” reads a two-sentence statement on the province’s site, posted under a change to third-dose criteria.

A list on the site says those deemed moderately to severely immunocompromised include people receiving active chemotherapy or immunotherapy for cancer and anyone who has received a solid organ transplant and is currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.

The list also includes those born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system, anyone living with untreated or advanced HIV-AIDS, and those taking medications that severely affect the immune system.

Last week health officials announced the length of time recommended between second and third doses has been shortened to five months for all Manitobans 50 and older as well as everyone 18 and over who lives in a First Nations community.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 media availability, Vaccine Task Force head Dr. Joss Reimer confirmed the new schedule.

“In a pandemic, we don’t have years to wait,” she said, adding it’s important to bring up immunity and protection as soon as possible.

Currently, all other Manitobans 18 and older are eligible for a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine six months after they received their second dose.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts last updated Dec. 27 says 84.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose, 78.3 per cent have received two shots and 19.5 per cent of those eligible for a third dose have received a booster shot.

