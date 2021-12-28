Manitoba reports new daily high of 825 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The upswing in COVID-19 cases continues in Manitoba, with a new single-day record.

On Tuesday, 825 new cases were reported on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. This beats the record of 785 cases from Christmas Day.

Data shows there are 164 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 122 cases considered active.

Twenty-seven Manitobans are in intensive care, an increase of two compared with Monday. Twenty-two patients have active COVID-19 cases.

There are now 6,546 active cases in the province, with 68,610 listed as recovered.

There were 3,266 tests completed Monday. The five-day test positivity rate is now 21.9 per cent in Manitoba.

