COVID-19: 2 deaths, 918 new cases reported in Saskatchewan since Dec. 24

Since the last provincial update on Dec. 24, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reporting 918 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from their five-day reporting hiatus.

There are currently 1,428 active COVID-19 cases across the province.

However, the true number of infections could be higher as rapid testing kits are also being used at home. This could mean some cases are not being reported.

Over the holidays, residents of Saskatchewan continued to stick it to COVID-19 as vaccination and booster rates have increased, and hospitalizations numbers have gone down.

Hospitalizations are down by seven, now at 80 individuals — including 64 inpatient hospitalizations and 16 in the ICU.

Since the Omicron variant first emerged, the SHA has reported 824 total cases have tested positive for Omicron throughout the province, but there are no reported individuals hospitalized with the highly-transmissible variant.

To date, 83 per cent of residents aged five years or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Seventy-six per cent of residents aged five years or older are fully vaccinated including 277,705 booster doses or third doses.

A total of 1,795,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 854,685 individuals are now considered fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded 83,558 infections, 81,183 recoveries and 947 deaths.

