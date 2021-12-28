Vaughan temporarily closes recreation facilities amid staffing shortages due to Omicron

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vaughan says it is temporarily cancelling in-person recreational programming and services at all community centres due to staffing shortages amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

City officials said effective Thursday, Dec. 30 City-run fitness centres, swimming pools, and some libraries will be closed until further notice.

However, virtual recreational programming will continue.

Officials cited staffing shortages and made the decision due to the safety of staff and patrons.

“All decisions about closing and opening facilities and amenities continue to be informed by Vaughan-specific data and reflect guidance issued by York Region Public Health and the provincial government – with public safety being the top priority,” City staff said.

Story continues below advertisement

In-person recreation activities will continue until the end of the day on Dec. 29. Afterwards, refunds will automatically be issued to participants without penalty, officials said.

A decision on in-person Winter season recreational programming has not yet been made, officials noted, adding it will depend on staffing and Omicron data.

The City also said it would offer virtual programs via Zoom on Jan. 15 for programs such as web development, Roblox, coding, programming and STEM programs; cooking; filmmaking and organizing digital photo collections; and an education and music series for individuals with special needs, featuring one-on-one support.

For Vaughan public libraries, curbside pickup will be available every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. except on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

Three resource libraries — Bathurst Clark, Civic Centre and Pierre Berton — will remain open with safety protocols in place.

To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, effective Thursday, Dec. 30, the City of Vaughan is temporarily cancelling in-person recreational programming and service offerings at all community centres until further notice. Learn more: https://t.co/NxBag7JAti pic.twitter.com/9eqlNrSiQU — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) December 28, 2021

Advertisement