SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Vaughan temporarily closes recreation facilities amid staffing shortages due to Omicron

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 2:07 pm
File photo. Gym equipment. View image in full screen
File photo. Gym equipment. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The City of Vaughan says it is temporarily cancelling in-person recreational programming and services at all community centres due to staffing shortages amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

City officials said effective Thursday, Dec. 30 City-run fitness centres, swimming pools, and some libraries will be closed until further notice.

However, virtual recreational programming will continue.

Officials cited staffing shortages and made the decision due to the safety of staff and patrons.

Read more: Mississauga cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration amid Omicron

“All decisions about closing and opening facilities and amenities continue to be informed by Vaughan-specific data and reflect guidance issued by York Region Public Health and the provincial government – with public safety being the top priority,” City staff said.

Story continues below advertisement

In-person recreation activities will continue until the end of the day on Dec. 29. Afterwards, refunds will automatically be issued to participants without penalty, officials said.

Trending Stories

A decision on in-person Winter season recreational programming has not yet been made, officials noted, adding it will depend on staffing and Omicron data.

The City also said it would offer virtual programs via Zoom on Jan. 15 for programs such as web development, Roblox, coding, programming and STEM programs; cooking; filmmaking and organizing digital photo collections; and an education and music series for individuals with special needs, featuring one-on-one support.

For Vaughan public libraries, curbside pickup will be available every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. except on Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

Three resource libraries — Bathurst Clark, Civic Centre and Pierre Berton — will remain open with safety protocols in place.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOmicron tagCity of Vaughan tagVaughan COVID tagVaughan recreation tagVaughan recreational programing tagVaughan recreational programs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers