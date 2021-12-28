Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Very cold wind chills and unusually cold weather prompted Environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning for the city of Regina Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Southern Saskatchewan can expect multiple days of the extraordinary cold to blanket the region, and frigid temperatures to continue for the rest of 2021.

An extremely cold arctic airmass covering southern Saskatchewan produced wind chills of -35 to -50 throughout the morning, and is expected to remain into the evening and overnight.

Environment Canada advises to dress warmly, to dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm, and that the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chills in extreme cold.

Environment Canada also reminds people that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s just as cold for pets to stay outside.

If you are on the roads, keep your vehicle stocked with emergency supplies such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

The City of Regina says if you see someone in need of help, call the Mobile Crisis Regina Helpline at 306-757-0127, and if someone is unsafe, hurt or in danger, call 911.

Continue to monitor weather alerts and forecasts at globalnews.ca/regina and tweet severe weather reports using #SKStorm.