Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Research team seeks ways to use opiates for more effective pain management

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 10:56 am
A research team is looking to create/modify an enzyme for pain medication with fewer side effects. View image in full screen
A research team is looking to create/modify an enzyme for pain medication with fewer side effects. File photo/ Global News

A research team from across Canada is looking into how natural opiates are produced and how they can be used for more effective pain management.

Pain medications are known to cause many side effects and carry the possibility of addiction.

The research team is focusing on one enzyme it found at the Canadian Light Source facility at the University of Saskatchewan (USask.)

Click to play video: 'USask research projects aim to tackle COVID-19 pandemic issues' USask research projects aim to tackle COVID-19 pandemic issues
USask research projects aim to tackle COVID-19 pandemic issues

It’s part of the codeine creation process and comes from the poppy.

Story continues below advertisement

University of Calgary PhD student Samuel Carr highlighted the importance of a machine at the Canadian Light Source that produces different kinds of light to study materials on the molecular level.

“It’s actually critical. We can’t do this work without the synchrotron,” Carr said. “Without it, it would be impossible to image the enzyme.”

University of Windsor professor Ken Ng says opiates like morphine and codeine provide many patients with relief, from anything from the ache felt after mild surgery to chronic pain experienced by cancer patients. However, this type of medication can cause multiple side effects and can lead to physical dependency with long-term use. Improving pain medication would help millions of people to have a better quality of life.

Read more: COVID-19 — USask delaying start date of some classes, moving some to remote learning

Carr says these are the initial steps to hopefully one day provide an effective means to create a pain medication with fewer side effects.

“Imagine this sort of like an assembly line,” Carr said. “There are a lot of different steps in this specific pathway, and each enzyme contributes a different step from the starting product to the finished drug.

“We would need to modify the enzyme in order to further our research and the process of reaching our end goal.”

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagResearch tagSaskatoon tagUSask tagU of C tagCanadian Light Source tagOpiates tagLab tagpain management tagPain Meds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers