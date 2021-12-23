COVID-19: USask delaying start date of some classes, moving some to remote learning

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) is making a number of changes to class delivery and operations starting in the new year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

A press release from the university said there will be a delayed start in many classes and programs until Jan. 10.

Details around start times for programs will be sent directly from colleges and schools.

For the Jan. 10 start of the term, many classes and programs will temporarily be delivered remotely, where possible and depending on learning outcomes and the need to progress degree completion.

USask expects the remote class delivery to be in place for two weeks, until Jan. 24.

“The readiness of a shift back to in-person classes will be assessed during that time, but the expectation is a return to in-person classes as soon as safe and reasonable to do so,” the release stated.

The university added full details of which elements of programs will shift to remote delivery and which will remain in-person will be provided directly to students and faculty as soon as possible.

All USask employees who can work remotely will do so until Jan. 24. The release said the possibility of returning to work on campus will be assessed prior to Jan. 24.

More details will be provided before Dec. 31, including any changes determined by public health and the provincial government.

USask’s Pandemic Response and Recovery Team will continue to monitor the situation throughout the holiday break.

USask is encouraging students and other members of campus to get their COVID-19 booster shots over the holidays. All members of campus do not need to update their vaccination status in PAWS at this time once they get their booster.

Information about USask’s expectation for booster shots will be shared in January.