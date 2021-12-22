Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 22 2021 7:22pm
01:50

Second World War veteran looks back at other bleak holidays

With the province projecting a surge of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, it’s a dire situation, but not the first Second World War veteran Bob Atkinson has faced over Christmas.

