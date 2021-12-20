Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 20 2021 7:23pm
02:02

2 COVID-19 vaccines doses isn’t fully vaccinated anymore: scientist

The spreading Omicron variant means people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are no longer fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Video Home