Health

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2021 11:20 pm
Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.

O’Regan shared the result Monday on Twitter, noting he will stay in isolation and continue to follow public health guidelines.

The minister did not share where or how he contracted the virus or provide any details about the state of his health.

O’Regan tweeted he’s grateful for his three COVID-19 vaccine doses, “the thousands of health care workers keeping us safe, and for vigilance of millions of Canadians.”

Read more: Minister Melanie Joly says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made a similar announcement last week, saying she tested positive on a rapid test and would continue to work virtually until receiving the results of her PCR test.

Due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, COVID-19 case counts have soared in Canada in recent days, with cases surpassing the two-million mark as of Boxing Day.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
