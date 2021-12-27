Menu

News

Extended snow route parking ban in effect for Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:22 pm
A snow plow tackles Winnipeg streets. View image in full screen
A snow plow tackles Winnipeg streets. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

The latest dumping of snow has prompted the City of Winnipeg to call for an extended snow route parking ban.

Instead of the usual ban from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., the city will now enforce it from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

This will be in place until further notice.

Read more: Plows should have been out weeks ago: North Kildonan councillor

Drivers can be fined and have their vehicles towed if it’s parked along the routes.

The latest parking restrictions can be found on the city’s website or the Know Your Zone app.

Click to play video: 'Week 3 results from WPS Festive Checkstop Program' Week 3 results from WPS Festive Checkstop Program
Week 3 results from WPS Festive Checkstop Program
