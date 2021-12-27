Extended snow route parking ban in effect for Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The latest dumping of snow has prompted the City of Winnipeg to call for an extended snow route parking ban.

Instead of the usual ban from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., the city will now enforce it from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

This will be in place until further notice.

Drivers can be fined and have their vehicles towed if it’s parked along the routes.

The latest parking restrictions can be found on the city’s website or the Know Your Zone app.

0:25 Week 3 results from WPS Festive Checkstop Program Week 3 results from WPS Festive Checkstop Program