Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Vancouver snow-clearing staff getting priority reminder after some pedestrian paths unplowed

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Snow response: City of Vancouver bike lanes cleared before pedestrian paths' Snow response: City of Vancouver bike lanes cleared before pedestrian paths
Navigating Vancouver's snowy and icy sidewalks was a challenge this past holiday weekend but as in years past, many bike routes got the all clear. Grace Ke has more on the discrepancy and why the councillor who tabled a motion to improve pedestrian priority says the city's updated snow response policy was missing in action.

Snow-clearing crews in Vancouver will receiving a briefing in the days to come after some pedestrian walkways were left unplowed on Monday, but the neighbouring bike lanes were cleared.

Images of what municipal Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung described as a “miss in service” were shared on social media Monday morning. Areas where walking paths remain covered in snow next to plowed bike lanes included the Arbutus Greenway, the Vancouver Convention Centre and Coal Harbour.

“I spoke with city staff and I’m told they’re going to do a briefing for city crews, they’re going to some remedial work to go back and clear those pathways that were not cleared,” Kirby-Yung said in an interview.

“That should have happened with this snowfall and unfortunately it didn’t.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: British Columbians asked to avoid travel, check on neighbours amid frigid weather

In February last year, Kirby-Yung introduced a motion to Vancouver City Council about prioritizing pedestrians in the municipality’s snow protocol and response.

Trending Stories

Based on the motion, staff recommended the city establish expanded “Winter Priority Sidewalks” to enhance safety for pedestrians, improve equity, and align with its goals of becoming a more active city.

Walkways were to be cleared at the same time as the adjacent bike paths, but “despite the policy being updated and there being training, there was just a miss in service this time,” said Kirby-Yung.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the problematic areas had already been cleared by Monday night and city crews returned to the streets on Tuesday.

Tricia Barker, a Vancouver Park Board commissioner, said it’s the municipality’s responsibility to follow through on the commitments it makes to the public, especially those with safety implications.

“I don’t know who failed on it but I think we should make sure we’re doing exactly what we say we’re going to do, and if we’re going to be putting pedestrians at the top, we have to be doing that,” she told Global News.

“We keep on saying that we’re going to put pedestrians first, people with disabilities first and that’s not happening, and I think we really need to see a shift.”

According to its website, the City of Vancouver has more than 100 vehicles and pieces of equipment for snow and ice treatment, hundreds of personnel for available for snow-clearing and about 3000 tonnes of salt.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagMetro Vancouver tagCity of Vancouver tagbc storm tagVancouver Park Board tagVancouver weather tagVancouver snowfall tagVancouver Bike Lanes tagVancouver snow removal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers