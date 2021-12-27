Limit your contacts, says Quebec health minister as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 8,231 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 10 more deaths attributable to the virus.

However, health authorities warn that with the introduction of rapid testing kits in the community, on Dec. 20, the number of confirmed cases reported may not reflect the situation on the ground and could be higher.

In a bid to limit the spread of the virus, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, the government has continued to tighten restrictions, capping private gatherings to six people or two-family bubbles as of Boxing Day.

Government officials have repeatedly urged Quebecers to reduce their number of contacts, a plea that was repeated Monday by Health Minister Christian Dubé amid increasing hospitalizations.

Between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 141, Dubé wrote on Twitter.

Quebec’s public health institute is reporting 614 pandemic-related hospitalizations, including 109 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Quebecers aged 60 and over can book an appointment on the Clic Santé website for a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier François Legault, who is 64, is scheduled to receive his third dose at a Montreal vaccine clinic later in the day.

Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has recorded 546,437 infections, 472,692 recoveries and 11,677 deaths.

—With a file from The Canadian Press