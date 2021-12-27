Sub zero temperatures complicate West Kelowna housefire fight

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures as low as 25 C made the effort to douse a Boxing Day housefire difficult, West Kelowna’s fire chief said.

Just before 9 p.m. Dec. 26, firefighters from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire inside a home on Menu Road in the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood of West Kelowna.

“First arriving crews found a fire burning inside the walls and concealed spaces of the newly constructed residence,” Chief Jason Brolund said. “The fire spread rapidly and additional crews from all West Kelowna stations responded.”

Brolund added that cold weather was a major challenge.

“Firefighters faced temperatures of -25 C and remain on scene as of 6 a.m. continuing to fight the stubborn fire,” he said.

0:55 Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna – Aug 24, 2021

“Firefighters protected other nearby homes to ensure the fire did not spread. A small number were affected by runoff and ice build-up from firefighting operations. Additional public works crews were brought in to assist with runoff, ice and slippery conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC Transit also came in to provide a warm bus as shelter for firefighters.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious, Brolund said.

The occupants of the home are staying with others.

The WKFR will remain at the scene in the coming hours to address hot spots and flare-ups. The gate on Menu Road has been opened temporarily to allow residents who were blocked in by fire hose and apparatus to pass.

2:09 Salvation Army feeds firefighters Salvation Army feeds firefighters – Aug 20, 2021