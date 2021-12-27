Ontario reports 9,418 new COVID cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 9,418 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as case counts continue to hit levels not seen since the pandemic began.

Over the last three days, there were 9,826 new infections reported on Sunday with a record-breaking 10,412 new cases on Saturday and 9,571 on Friday. The seven-day average has now reached 7,550.

For comparison, last Monday saw 3,784 new cases and the previous Monday saw 1,536 new cases.

Elliott said 480 people are hospitalized with COVID, which is up from Sunday’s report when there were 373 people hospitalized. There are 176 people in ICUs (intensive care units) due to a COVID-related illness, which is up from a week ago when there were 164 people.

However, Elliott noted not all hospitals report stats on weekends or holidays.

Despite the recent rise in cases, the number of people in ICUs due to COVID-19 has remained relatively stable, but has overall been on a slow rise.

There were more than 45,000 vaccine doses administered on Boxing Day. She said 90.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had one vaccine dose, while 88 per cent have received at least two.

Testing, deaths and recoveries data was not available.

A full update for numbers regarding the COVID-19 situation in Ontario was not released due to the holidays.

All data is expected to be updated Wednesday, and will cover Dec. 25 to Dec. 29.

