Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after Scarborough man fatally stabbed

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a Scarborough man was fatally stabbed, Durham Regional Police say.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, Durham police officers received a call from staff at a local hospital after 19-year-old Mahishan Kugathasan arrived with “significant trauma.”

Police said he was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre but died from his injuries.

A suspect was arrested Thursday evening.

Police said the accused knows the victim and stabbed him multiple times after leaving a house party in the area of Ravenscroft Road and Rossland Road West in Ajax.

Toronto resident Anojh Tharsan, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in a bail court Friday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.