Canada

20-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Onslow, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 1:26 pm
Woman charged with impaired driving in Cobourg after crash into tree
A woman was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck a tree in Cobourg on Tuesday evening. The collision occurred on University Avenue West near Margaret Street.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a young man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Onslow Friday morning.

In a release, police say officers, EHS and the Oslow Belmont Fire Brigade responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 400 block of Onslow Mountain Road at 7:36 a.m.

“The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, from Belmont, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Police say an RCMP collision analyst is on scene and the roadway was closed Friday afternoon.

It’s expected to remain closed until this evening and traffic is being diverted to Belmont Road and Vincent Drive.

