20-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Onslow, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a young man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Onslow Friday morning.

In a release, police say officers, EHS and the Oslow Belmont Fire Brigade responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 400 block of Onslow Mountain Road at 7:36 a.m.

“The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, from Belmont, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

Police say an RCMP collision analyst is on scene and the roadway was closed Friday afternoon.

It’s expected to remain closed until this evening and traffic is being diverted to Belmont Road and Vincent Drive.

