Canada

Police in Halifax investigating suspicious death in Lake Loon, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 8:55 am
Police in Halifax investigating suspicious death in Lake Loon, N.S. - image View image in full screen
Global News Files

The RCMP in Halifax is investigating a suspicious death in Lake Loon, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed that police have been on scene of the incident she referred to as a suspicious death at Lake Loon Road since Thursday night.

Man charged with murder, woman with accessory after fact, in Dartmouth killing

Croteau did not provide any further details about the death or where the body was found.

Lake Loon Road remains closed to traffic as police continue their investigation.

-More to come

