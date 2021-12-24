Police in Halifax investigating suspicious death in Lake Loon, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in Halifax is investigating a suspicious death in Lake Loon, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed that police have been on scene of the incident she referred to as a suspicious death at Lake Loon Road since Thursday night.

Croteau did not provide any further details about the death or where the body was found.

Lake Loon Road remains closed to traffic as police continue their investigation.

-More to come