SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nunavut imposes ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown amid COVID-19 spike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Hospitals face tough choices as health care workers test positive, have to isolate' COVID-19: Hospitals face tough choices as health care workers test positive, have to isolate
WATCH: COVID-19: Hospitals face tough choices as health care workers test positive, have to isolate.

Nunavut has ordered an immediate “circuit-breaker” lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases in various communities.

The government says all indoor gatherings are banned and all non-essential businesses are to close.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

Libraries, gyms, arenas and churches must also close.

Visitors are no longer allowed in long-term care homes and elders’ facilities.

Daycares can remain open for essential workers only. And schools are to remain closed until at least Jan. 10.

The changes come one day after the territory announced tighter restrictions in Iqaluit, when a case was confirmed in a person who has not left the capital city for more than a month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, there were eight active cases in Nunavut, up from three on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records' Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records
Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said there were three cases in Iqaluit, three in Pangnirtung, one in Sanirajak and one in Rankin Inlet.

“With introductions of COVID-19 in multiple communities over the past week, we must move to the strictest public health restrictions across the entire territory,” Patterson said in a news release.

“This is a circuit-breaker approach to minimize further spread to more of our communities. We need to act quickly to help trace and contain the outbreak.

“I understand this will make the holiday season harder for many, but it is necessary for the health and safety of our communities and loved ones.”

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagLockdown tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagNunavut tagCanada. News tagomicron canada tagcovid lockdown tagnunavut covid tagnunavut lockdown tagNuvavut COVID-19 tagOmicron lockdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers