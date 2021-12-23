Menu

Canada

RCMP Heritage Centre closing to public until end of March 2022

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 6:59 pm
RCMP Heritage Centre closing to public until end of March 2022 - image View image in full screen
Global News File

For those hoping to visit the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, you unfortunately won’t be able to until the end of March 2022.

That’s because the centre is extending its annual winter shutdown to allow more time for maintenance and the potential for another COVID-19 slowdown.

Read more: COVID-19 gathering restrictions ‘not ruled out’ for Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says

The centre typically shuts down to the public every winter for the month of January while all exhibits managed by the RCMP Historical Collections Unit (HCU) are carefully cleaned and updated.

The RCMP Heritage Centre will be closed to the public from Dec. 24 until the end of March 2022.

“We made the decision to extend our temporary closure because it presents an opportunity for necessary work to be done. We look forward to reopening the Centre soon and providing some wonderful experiences for youth, families and tourists,” RCMP Heritage Centre CEO Tara Robinson said.

Read more: Tara Robinson named new CEO for RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina

Robinson also noted the first quarter of the year is historically the slowest time in terms of visitors to the centre.

While the centre is closed to the public, all current event bookings will continue as planned. The centre will continue to take event bookings, but only for dates in April 2022 and beyond.

The centre’s online shop will continue to operate with curbside pick-up available Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Read more: $4.5M from feds to make Regina’s RCMP Heritage Centre a national museum

During this time, the RCMP Heritage Centre will continue to remain accessible to RCMP Academy, Depot Division and neighbouring RCMP F Division.

An official re-opening date will be announced in March 2022.

