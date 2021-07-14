Tara Robinson named new CEO for RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Tara Robinson is the new chief executive officer (CEO) for the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, in an announcement made on Wednesday.

“It is a profound honour to be chosen for this role. The history of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and its evolving role are inextricably linked to the fabric and story of this nation. Recognized around the world, the Mounties’ links to Saskatchewan and Canada are deep and rich in heritage,” Robinson said.

“Some parts of this history are painful and hard to confront, and they must be acknowledged and shared in a respectful way to achieve the objectives of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Read more: RCMP Heritage Centre reopens for guests with coronavirus precautions

“I am grateful to be working for an organization that works collaboratively for fairness and understanding. The RCMP Heritage Centre is committed to sharing the stories of the Force from a variety of perspectives in ways that allow healing and learning to happen. It will be an honour to help share those stories.”

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson spent several years in the news industry in Regina and is returning to the Queen City after spending a decade in Calgary.

In Alberta, Robinson served as an executive director for the Calgary Child Advocate Centre, the Calgary Police Foundation and the YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre.

“I am beyond excited to take on this leadership role at the RCMP Heritage Centre and work with the team and community as we transition the Centre to a national museum,” Robinson said.

“The RCMP will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023 and the story of the Force certainly is deserving of national museum status.”

Kevin Doherty, RCMP Heritage Centre board chair, said he “is thrilled” to welcome Robinson to the non-profit organization.

“While in Calgary, Tara led the build and design of the award-winning YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre,” Robinson said.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, under her leadership the museum increased demand for its programming and continues to be a vibrant, community-focused institution in Calgary.

“We could not think of a more fitting person to lead the RCMP Heritage Centre at this exciting time in its history.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP Heritage Centre was opened in 2007 and operates in collaboration with the RCMP historical collections unit.

Recently, the federal government allocated $4.5 million over three years to help the centre transition to a national museum. Once the transition is complete, the centre will be the third national museum outside of Ottawa.

3:48 RCMP night at the Museum RCMP night at the Museum – Oct 5, 2016