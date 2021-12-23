1 in critical condition, Hwy 99 closed southbound in Surrey due to serious crash

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters through South Surrey were warned to find alternate routes and expect delays after a serious collision on Highway 99 Thursday.

Surrey RMCP said the two-vehicle crash was reported just after 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 152nd Street overpass.

One male driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, while a second driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed to southbound traffic at the 32 Avenue exit, with all traffic being re-routed onto 32 Avenue.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team deployed to assess the crash scene, and there was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the collision was in an area that was already highly congested with traffic, and warned drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or recorded it on dash camera video is asked co contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.