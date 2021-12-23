Menu

Traffic

1 in critical condition, Hwy 99 closed southbound in Surrey due to serious crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 6:13 pm
One person is in critical condition following a serious crash on Highway 99 in Surrey. View image in full screen
One person is in critical condition following a serious crash on Highway 99 in Surrey. DriveBC

Commuters through South Surrey were warned to find alternate routes and expect delays after a serious collision on Highway 99 Thursday.

Surrey RMCP said the two-vehicle crash was reported just after 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 152nd Street overpass.

Click to play video: 'Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway' Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway
Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway

One male driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, while a second driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed to southbound traffic at the 32 Avenue exit, with all traffic being re-routed onto 32 Avenue.

Read more: Close call: Lower Mainland resident avoids head-on collision on B.C.’s Highway 16

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team deployed to assess the crash scene, and there was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the collision was in an area that was already highly congested with traffic, and warned drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or recorded it on dash camera video is asked co contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

