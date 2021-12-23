Alberta man, 21, has rental vehicle seized in B.C. after speeding, dangerous pass

Send this page to someone via email

Police hope an Alberta resident learned an important lesson this week after his rental vehicle was seized after being ticketed twice in a 45-minute span.

RCMP say a 21-year-old from Edmonton en route to Vancouver was initially caught speeding on Dec. 21, around 3 p.m., heading west on Highway 3, approximately eight kilometres west of Princeton.

Police say he was doing 127 km/h in a 100 zone, when a B.C. Highway Patrol vehicle doing enhanced patrolling along Highway 3 pulled him over for speeding.

RCMP noted that the infraction occurred on a double-lane section, with the right lane clear, but compact snow and ice on the passing lane.

After being issued a speeding ticket, the 21-year-old was allowed to proceed.

However, 45 minutes later, he was pulled over by another B.C. Highway Patrol vehicle following a dangerous pass on a downhill section with a hairpin corner.

According to Princeton RCMP, the stretch of highway featured one westbound downhill lane and two eastbound uphill lanes, with a double solid yellow line separating traffic.

Police say a semi was leading a lane of downhill traffic, doing 30 km/h in preparation for the upcoming hairpin corner, when a five-ton flatdeck pulled out into the eastbound passing lane, crossing the double solid lines, in an attempt to pass the semi.

A Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) vehicle then pulled out, with its emergency lights on, in an attempt to stop the flatdeck, but was cut off by the 21-year-old, who also decided to pass the semi.

Police say the CVSE driver had to slam on the brakes, with the 21-year-old then falling back into line.

But after the CVSE driver went past, the 21-year-old popped back out and went for the downhill double solid pass, driving past an unmarked B.C. Highway Patrol pickup truck while doing so.

The 21-year-old was pulled over shortly, with Princeton RCMP saying he was issued several fines, including speeding and tailgating.

Further, B.C. Highway Patrol contacted the rental company, and was told to seize the vehicle and return it to the nearest airport, which happened to be Kelowna.

Police say a passing empty tow truck was flagged down, with the Jeep Compass being towed to Kelowna.

Princeton RCMP said the 21-year-old was driven into Princeton and dropped off.

The next day, police say the man called 911 several times, asking that RCMP find him a way to Vancouver, since they seized his vehicle.

Princeton RCMP said they conducted two separate one-hour talks with the man, explaining it’s not up to police to secure his housing or transportation, before driving him to the bus station.

Global News has reached out to the rental company for comment.

Earlier this month, B.C. Highway Patrol asked motorists to be careful on Highway 3, stating, “give yourself some extra time and please don’t rush. By slowing down, you give yourself more time to perceive and react to emerging situations which can prevent a crash, keeping our vital links open to traffic during this challenging time.”

