Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar locations, aims to reduce ‘cash cow’ factor

Alberta is extending a two-year freeze on any new photo radar and says it will bring in new rules next year to ensure the device to enforce speed limits is used for safety and not as a cash cow.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney says the freeze on municipalities adding new photo radar will continue until next Dec. 1.

In the meantime, she says, starting in the spring municipalities will not be allowed to use photo radar in transition zones.

Nor will they be allowed to run photo radar in construction zones, except when construction workers are present.

Photo radar in school zones will only be allowed when classes are in session.

There are 26 municipalities that use photo radar, which generates about $200 million in annual revenue that is split between the municipalities and the province.