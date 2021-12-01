Menu

Traffic

Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar locations, aims to reduce ‘cash cow’ factor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 1:29 pm
The City of Edmonton unveils its new design of photo radar vehicles. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. View image in full screen
The City of Edmonton unveils its new design of photo radar vehicles. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Global News

Alberta is extending a two-year freeze on any new photo radar and says it will bring in new rules next year to ensure the device to enforce speed limits is used for safety and not as a cash cow.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney says the freeze on municipalities adding new photo radar will continue until next Dec. 1.

Read more: Alberta government puts freeze on new photo radar equipment, locations

In the meantime, she says, starting in the spring municipalities will not be allowed to use photo radar in transition zones.

Nor will they be allowed to run photo radar in construction zones, except when construction workers are present.

Click to play video: 'UCP launches new review into use of photo radar technology in Alberta' UCP launches new review into use of photo radar technology in Alberta
UCP launches new review into use of photo radar technology in Alberta – Nov 26, 2019

Photo radar in school zones will only be allowed when classes are in session.

Read more: City of Edmonton not issuing speeding tickets in construction zones

There are 26 municipalities that use photo radar, which generates about $200 million in annual revenue that is split between the municipalities and the province.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
