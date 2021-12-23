Man allegedly tried to get into Toronto police station with knives, Molotov cocktail

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to get into a Toronto police station with knives and a Molotov cocktail.

Toronto police said in a news release that the incident happened Tuesday around 10:35 a.m. at 53 Division, located near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

The statement said that a man tried to get into the station through the main doors, but was unable to get inside because it is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The man then went to the back lot of the station and approached an officer in a cruiser, police said.

The man falsely claimed he was wanted by police and was turning himself in. He also indicated he had a gun on him, the statement alleged.

He was detained, searched and allegedly found to have a starter pistol, knives, a Molotov cocktail, matches and a lighter in his possession.

Twenty-year-old Toronto resident Edward Zilberman was charged with mischief interfering with property, three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of incendiary material for arson.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

