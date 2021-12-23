Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly tried to get into Toronto police station with knives, Molotov cocktail

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 4:01 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to get into a Toronto police station with knives and a Molotov cocktail.

Toronto police said in a news release that the incident happened Tuesday around 10:35 a.m. at 53 Division, located near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

The statement said that a man tried to get into the station through the main doors, but was unable to get inside because it is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The man then went to the back lot of the station and approached an officer in a cruiser, police said.

Read more: 16-year-old boy charged after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

The man falsely claimed he was wanted by police and was turning himself in. He also indicated he had a gun on him, the statement alleged.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was detained, searched and allegedly found to have a starter pistol, knives, a Molotov cocktail, matches and a lighter in his possession.

Twenty-year-old Toronto resident Edward Zilberman was charged with mischief interfering with property, three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of incendiary material for arson.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief looks back at 2021' Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagInvestigation tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagPolice investigation tag53 division tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers