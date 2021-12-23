COVID-19: Peterborough area active cases surge to 301 with 99 new cases, 2 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, topping Wednesday’s single day record of 60 while reporting another two new outbreaks.

The health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:53 p.m. reported 301 active cases in its jurisdiction — jumping up from 208 reported on Wednesday and 156 reported on Tuesday. The health unit’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

A month ago, on Nov. 23, the health unit reported 34 active cases.

There have been at least four confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with concerns about potential exposure at the American Eagle store at Lansdowne Place mall as reported on Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data on Thursday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 2,419 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020

2,419 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 Outbreaks : Two new outbreaks were reported Thursday: a Crestwood Secondary School varsity team in the city and at an unnamed congregate living setting. Details unavailable. There are two other active outbreaks: Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough and at Extendicare Lakefield. There have been 376 cases associated with 68 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 31 cases in the past 30 days.

: Two new outbreaks were reported Thursday: a Crestwood Secondary School varsity team in the city and at an unnamed congregate living setting. Details unavailable. There are two other active outbreaks: Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough and at Extendicare Lakefield. There have been 376 cases associated with 68 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 31 cases in the past 30 days. Variant of concern cases: 1,385 — 37 more cases since Wednesday’s update. There are four Omicron variant cases, the first two reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,385 — 37 more cases since Wednesday’s update. There are four Omicron variant cases, the first two reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 2,090 — six more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 86.3 per cent of all cases, down from 91.8 per cent reported Wednesday.

2,090 — six more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 86.3 per cent of all cases, down from 91.8 per cent reported Wednesday. Deaths: 28 since the pandemic was declared with four reported this month, the most recent on Monday.

28 since the pandemic was declared with four reported this month, the most recent on Monday. Hospitalizations: 100 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday reported six active COVID-19 admissions — one more since Wednesday — with two of them in an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.1 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Monday. ICU admissions make up 0.9 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning

100 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday reported six active COVID-19 admissions — one more since Wednesday — with two of them in an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.1 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Monday. ICU admissions make up 0.9 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning COVID-19 exposure: 67.6 per cent of all cases (1,635) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.1 per cent (462 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.3 per cent (79 cases) are related to travel and 10 per cent (243 cases) have their source yet to be determined.

67.6 per cent of all cases (1,635) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.1 per cent (462 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.3 per cent (79 cases) are related to travel and 10 per cent (243 cases) have their source yet to be determined. Testing: More than 67,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 67,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Vaccination/tests

The latest vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article on Wednesday. The health unit reported Thursday that beginning on Dec. 30, all vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Moderna vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Third-dose/booster vaccinations are now available for residents age 18 and up and first vaccine bookings are available for children ages five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900. The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

The hospital says testing services continue to be offered through its COVID-19 Assessment Centre, however, demand is extremely high. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website: https://www.prhc.on.ca/about-us/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/getting-tested-for-covid19/

Rapid antigen tests

Rapid antigen tests from the province will be available for distribution at the following locations:

Monday, Dec. 27: Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6: Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Saturday, Jan. 8: Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Morrow Building (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

School cases

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported 13 active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. All schools are open but cases are not identified:

3 cases: St. Paul Catholic Elementary School (CES) in Lakefield

2 cases: St. Paul CES in Peterborough (+1)

1 case: Ennismore’s St. Martin CES (new case), Peterborough’s Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor O’Donoghue CES, St. Alphonsus CES, St. Anne CES, St. Peter Secondary, St. Teresa CES, and at St. Paul CES in Norwood

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board did not update case data on Thursday, reporting 17 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Trent University reported four active cases at its Peterborough campus as of 4 p.m. Thursday — one new case since Wednesday. — and none at its Durham campus. On Monday, the university shifted all in-person exams to online at both its campuses.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Haliburton and Cobourg. In-person classes were set to resume in early January, however, plans are now on delay. Winter semester classes will now begin on Monday, Jan. 17,, with the weeks of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 to be delivered fully online. The college aims to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 for hands-on and specialized courses with some continuation of online delivery where appropriate.