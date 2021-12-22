COVID-19: 49 active cases tied to schools served by Peterborough and HKPR health units

Send this page to someone via email

Although Peterborough area schools are closed for the holiday break, school boards continue to report cases of COVID-19 associated with its schools.

According to data from the three area school boards on Wednesday, there are a combined 49 cases of COVID-19 at schools within the jurisdiction of either Peterborough Public Health or the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPRDHU)

The following is data from each district school board — the Kawartha Pine Ridge DSB, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic DSB and Trillium Lakelands DSB — as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

As of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported 26 active cases among its schools within both health unit’s jurisdiction. Unless notified, all schools are open. School board does not identify cases as students or staff.

Peterborough Public Health jurisdiction (17 cases):

3 cases: Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough and Warsaw Public School in Warsaw

2 cases: Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough (outbreak declared on Wednesday) and North Shore Public School in Keene

1 case: Peterborough’s Adam Scott Intermediate School, Crestwood Intermediate School, James Strath Public School, Prince of Wales Public, Westmount Public School and Thomas A Stewart Secondary and at Lakefield District Public School in Lakefield.

HKPR District Health Unit jurisdiction (9 cases):

2 cases: East Northumberland Secondary in Brighton, North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft and Port Hope High School in Port Hope

1 case: Campbellford District High School, Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford and Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton (closed to in-person learning as of Dec. 15)

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board

As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported 18 active cases at its schools within both health unit’s jurisdictions. All schools are open but cases are not identified.

Peterborough Public Health jurisdiction (11 cases):

3 cases: St. Paul Catholic Elementary School (CES) in Lakefield

1 case: Peterborough’s Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor O’Donoghue CES, St. Alphonsus CES, St. Anne CES, St. Paul CES, St. Peter Secondary, St. Teresa CES, and at St. Paul CES in Norwood

HKPR District Health Unit jurisdiction (7 cases):

4 cases: St. Dominic CES in Lindsay (outbreak declared Dec. 15)

1 case: St. John Paul CES in Lindsay, St. Mary CES in Campbellford and St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the TLSDB reported five active cases within the jurisdiction of the HKPR District Health Unit:

2 cases: Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight (both student cases)

1 case: Student cases at Lady Eaton Public School in Omemee and Parkview Public School in Lindsay, and a staff case at I. E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Post-secondary

Trent University reported three active cases at its Peterborough campus as of 4 p.m. Wednesday — and none at its Durham campus. On Monday, the university shifted all in-person exams to online at both its campuses.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Haliburton and Cobourg. In-person classes were set to resume in early January, however, plans are now on delay. Winter semester classes will now begin on Monday, Jan. 17,, with the weeks of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 to be delivered fully online. The college aims to return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 for hands-on and specialized courses with some continuation of online delivery where appropriate.

