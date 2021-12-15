SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

COVID-19: Some Ontario school boards proactively prepare in case of switch to remote learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 1:38 pm
Some school boards in Ontario are asking students to take home their personal belongings and devices from classrooms as they prepare for the possibility of a return to remote learning in the new year.

In a memo issued today, the Toronto District School Board told parents it hasn’t received any indication from the Ministry of Education that schools will close, but it wants to make sure it’s prepared.

The TDSB says it wants to implement any decision the province makes “smoothly and efficiently” to support students’ learning and well-being.

The Waterloo Region District School Board issued a similar memo today, saying its staff have prepared schools to “ensure a smooth transition, if required.”

Read more: East Toronto school with 16 active COVID cases closed to in-person learning

Both school boards are asking families to remind their children to take home their personal belongings and any tools or supplies they might need to pivot to remote learning.

At a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said he hopes to keep schools open “as long as we can,” with protocols being reviewed to make schools safer.

Dr. Kieran Moore also said that he still considers schools safe.

Ontario reported 1,808 cases of COVID-19 and nine new virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
