COVID-19: Possible Omicon exposure at American Eagle store at Peterborough mall

Peterborough Public Health is advising of a potential exposure of the Omicron COVID-19 variant at an American Eagle store in the city last week.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit advised recent patrons to get a PCR test and self-isolate. It’s believed the exposure to the variant occurred at the store at Lansdowne Place mall from Friday, Dec. 10 to Saturday, Dec. 11 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

“Peterborough Public Health is asking anyone who visited this store during these times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get a PCR test immediately and isolate until you have received your results,” the health unit stated.

The health unit says all high-risk contacts have already been identified and will receive further instruction.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported its first two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in its jurisdiction which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The advisement came prior the health unit reporting nine new cases on Thursday. Its COVID tracker update, issued around 4:53 p.m., shows 58 active cases of COVID-19, down from 59 reported on Wednesday.

The health unit reports the following two active outbreaks on Thursday:

St. Catherine Elementary School in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, Dec. 8, there are still five active cases, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook: Declared late Dec. 6, there are three active cases (three less since Wednesday), according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

The outbreak declared Dec. 2 with the Student Transportation of Canada bus route 627 in Peterborough was lifted on Thursday.

The health unit has had 367 cases associated with 64 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 26 cases in the past 30 days.

Other data

Other data on Thursday:

Deaths : 27 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported on Tuesday

: 27 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported on Tuesday Cumulative confirmed cases: 2,127 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,127 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,268 — two more cases since Wednesday’s update. The health unit reported two Omicron variant cases Tuesday. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,268 — two more cases since Wednesday’s update. The health unit reported two Omicron variant cases Tuesday. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 2,042 — 10 more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

2,042 — 10 more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 308 — up from 289 reported Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

308 — up from 289 reported Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 98 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Dec. 7. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday reported two active COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Nov. 23. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

98 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Dec. 7. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Monday reported two active COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Nov. 23. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning. COVID-19 exposure: 74.6 per cent of all cases (1,586) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.5 per cent (435 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.7 per cent (79 cases) are related to travel and 1.3 per cent (27 cases) have their source yet to be determined.

74.6 per cent of all cases (1,586) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.5 per cent (435 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.7 per cent (79 cases) are related to travel and 1.3 per cent (27 cases) have their source yet to be determined. Testing: More than 66,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents has been tested for COVID-19.

More than 66,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents has been tested for COVID-19. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, these charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act, including the orders issued Dec. 1 to close PB’s Peterburgers restaurant on George Street North.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 11:35 a.m. Thursday reported 15 active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. All schools with cases remain open (school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff):

3 cases: Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook (-3 since Wednesday); outbreak declared Dec. 6. and Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough (+1 since Wednesday)

2 cases: Lakefield District Public School (+1 since Wednesday), North Shore Public School in Keene (unchanged) and Queen Mary Public School in Peterborough (unchanged)

1 case: Peterborough’s Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Westmount Public School and Peterborough Alternative Continuing Education (each school total unchanged since Wednesday).

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday reported eight active cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff. All schools remain open):

5 cases: St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough (unchanged since Wednesday); an outbreak was declared on Dec. 8.

1 case: St. Teresa Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough (new case); St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough and St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood (both unchanged)

Trent University reported three active case at its Peterborough campus as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday and none at its Durham campus. The university reports that 96 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and zero per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rates on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Walk-in and school clinics

The health unit will host a number of vaccination clinics for children at several Peterborough County schools. All clinics will be held outside of school hours. Clinics include:

Friday, Dec. 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Millbrook/South Cavan Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Lakefield District Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are available as well as third-dose/booster vaccinations. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

