COVID-19: Ontario government to distribute rapid antigen tests at 4 Peterborough sites

Over the new few weeks, the Ontario government will distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at four locations in Peterborough, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to the city, the tests will be distributed at the following locations:

Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Morrow Building (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Jan 8.

Lansdowne Place Mall (656 Lansdowne St. W.), hours to be determined, from Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Thursday, Dec. 23.

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 27.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

The tests can provide results in approximately 15 to 20 minutes after being administered.

“Rapid antigen testing is used for screening purposes only and should not be used for diagnosing someone with symptoms or exposure to COVID-19,” the city stated.

A positive result from a rapid antigen test needs to be followed up with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is administered through the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre or a participating pharmacy, then sent to a lab for processing, to confirm the person has COVID-19.

Students in the Peterborough area received rapid antigen test kits this week to be used over the holiday break.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peterborough Public Health reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant and noted there were 49 active cases within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

