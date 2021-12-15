SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario government to distribute rapid antigen tests at 4 Peterborough sites

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounts to make COVID-19 rapid testing more accessible amid Omicron' Pressure mounts to make COVID-19 rapid testing more accessible amid Omicron
As calls grow to make COVID-19 rapid tests more accessible to Canadians, the federal government has set aside money for 180 million tests to be given to provincial governments. But as Mike Le Couteur explains, that doesn't mean the tests will be distributed to the public.

Over the new few weeks, the Ontario government will distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at four locations in Peterborough, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: COVID-19 — Online petition urges Ontario government to provide free rapid antigen testing

According to the city, the tests will be distributed at the following locations:

  • Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Morrow Building (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Jan 8.
  • Lansdowne Place Mall (656 Lansdowne St. W.), hours to be determined, from Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Thursday, Dec. 23.
  • Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 27.
  • Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. 

The tests can provide results in approximately 15 to 20 minutes after being administered.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Rapid antigen testing is used for screening purposes only and should not be used for diagnosing someone with symptoms or exposure to COVID-19,” the city stated.

A positive result from a rapid antigen test needs to be followed up with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is administered through the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre or a participating pharmacy, then sent to a lab for processing, to confirm the person has COVID-19.

Students in the Peterborough area received rapid antigen test kits this week to be used over the holiday break.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peterborough Public Health reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant and noted there were 49 active cases within its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Click to play video: 'Rapid antigen test kits for Peterborough-area students during school break' Rapid antigen test kits for Peterborough-area students during school break
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough Public Health tagCOVID-19 rapid tests tagrapid antigen test tagcovid rapid tests tagpeterborough covid 19 rapid tests tagpeterborough covid 19 tests tagpeterborough covid rapid tests tagpeterborough covid tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers