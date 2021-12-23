Vandalized TTC elevators all expected to be back in service Friday

A number of TTC elevators that were vandalized are all expected to be back in service by Friday evening.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said on Twitter that crews were able to use plywood to make temporary fixes as parts are ordered.
Green had said Wednesday that the vandalism would affect service at the stations for two to four weeks as crews awaited the necessary parts.
But with the temporary fixes, vandalized elevators at Bayview, Broadview, Queen, Sheppard and Spadina stations are now already back in service. All are expected to be working by Friday evening.
It was initially reported that elevators at 10 stations were vandalized, but damage to an 11th was discovered Thursday morning, Green said.
Green said surveillance video has been downloaded and the TTC will “prosecute if the culprit is found.”
— with files from Gabby Rodrigues
