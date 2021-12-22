‘This will impact accessibility:’ Elevators vandalized at 10 TTC stations

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC is investigating after elevators at ten TTC stations were vandalized Tuesday night.

Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC, said the vandalism will affect accessibility at these stations for two to four weeks — as the damaged parts are ordered and replaced.

Green said surveillance video has been downloaded and the TTC will “prosecute if the culprit is found.”

Alerts have been posted about the incidents and Wheel-Trans customers have been advised, Green added.

The following stations have been affected for rider requiring elevator access:

Bayview Station – northeast entrance is inaccessible but the station is still accessible via the second entrance/exit.

Broadview Station – the station is inaccessible.

Chester Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is still accessible.

Davisville Station – the southbound platform inaccessible but northbound is still accessible.

Jane Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is accessible.

Keele Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is accessible.

Pape Station – no accessibility options at this station.

Queen Station – no accessibility option at this station.

Spadina Station – only accessible from street/bus level to streetcar level only. No accessibility to eastbound or westbound platforms.

Sheppard Station – one elevator damaged but station is still accessible.

Last night, elevators at 10 #TTC stations were vandalized. This will impact accessibility at these stations for 2-4 wks as we await parts to fix.

Video downloaded and we'll prosecute if culprit found.

Alerts being posted & Wheel-Trans customers being advised.

Summary below… pic.twitter.com/g2ExWHzQ4B — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) December 22, 2021

