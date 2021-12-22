Menu

Crime

‘This will impact accessibility:’ Elevators vandalized at 10 TTC stations

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 12:47 pm
A photo of a TTC elevator that was damaged at Broadview Station. View image in full screen
A photo of a TTC elevator that was damaged at Broadview Station. Don Curran / Global News

The TTC is investigating after elevators at ten TTC stations were vandalized Tuesday night.

Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC, said the vandalism will affect accessibility at these stations for two to four weeks — as the damaged parts are ordered and replaced.

Green said surveillance video has been downloaded and the TTC will “prosecute if the culprit is found.”

Alerts have been posted about the incidents and Wheel-Trans customers have been advised, Green added.

Read more: Man recounts being hit by train after allegedly being pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto

The following stations have been affected for rider requiring elevator access:

  • Bayview Station – northeast entrance is inaccessible but the station is still accessible via the second entrance/exit.
  • Broadview Station – the station is inaccessible.
  • Chester Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is still accessible.
  • Davisville Station – the southbound platform inaccessible but northbound is still accessible.
  • Jane Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is accessible.
  • Keele Station – the westbound platform is inaccessible but eastbound is accessible.
  • Pape Station – no accessibility options at this station.
  • Queen Station – no accessibility option at this station.
  • Spadina Station – only accessible from street/bus level to streetcar level only. No accessibility to eastbound or westbound platforms.
  • Sheppard Station – one elevator damaged but station is still accessible.
