Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police warn of high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 1:43 pm
Cecil Junior Houle.
Cecil Junior Houle. WPS/Handout

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender.

Cecile Junior Houle, 45, is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Officers say Houle was released Tuesday from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre after serving time for failing to comply with a probation order.

Prior convictions of Houle’s include manslaughter, sexual assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and many breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

Click to play video: 'Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors' Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors
Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors – Dec 14, 2021

Despite participating in treatment programs while in jail, the WPS says all people — especially females — are at risk of sexual assault.

Houle is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his right upper arm and a scar on his right forearm.

Read more: Forensic nurse program at HSC helps Winnipeg survivors of domestic violence

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

