Police warn of high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender.

Cecile Junior Houle, 45, is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Officers say Houle was released Tuesday from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre after serving time for failing to comply with a probation order.

Prior convictions of Houle’s include manslaughter, sexual assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and many breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

Despite participating in treatment programs while in jail, the WPS says all people — especially females — are at risk of sexual assault.

Houle is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his right upper arm and a scar on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.