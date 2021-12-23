Arson charges laid in explosion at Sarnia, Ont. apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Two Sarnia residents are facing arson charges in connection with an explosion and fire earlier this month at an apartment building in the city, which put one of the accused in hospital, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 12 at an apartment complex located at 275 Finch Dr. near Confederation Street.

Details about the incident are unclear. The building sustained structural damage, forcing other residents to be evacuated out of caution. Residents were allowed back in later that afternoon.

Police said Thursday that a 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with arson endangering life, arson causing property damage, altering cannabis using an organic solvent, and possession for the use and production or distribution of illicit cannabis.

The 38-year-old woman, who also faces a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, was arrested and released from custody with a future court date, while the 47-year-old man who was injured in the blast remains in hospital.

Police said at the time of the incident that one person was taken to hospital in London with “significant injuries.”

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.