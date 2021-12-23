Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arson charges laid in explosion at Sarnia, Ont. apartment building

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted December 23, 2021 1:24 pm
275 Finch Dr. in Sarnia, Ont. View image in full screen
275 Finch Dr. in Sarnia, Ont. Google Maps

Two Sarnia residents are facing arson charges in connection with an explosion and fire earlier this month at an apartment building in the city, which put one of the accused in hospital, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 12 at an apartment complex located at 275 Finch Dr. near Confederation Street.

Details about the incident are unclear. The building sustained structural damage, forcing other residents to be evacuated out of caution. Residents were allowed back in later that afternoon.

Read more: Apartment building in Sarnia, Ont. evacuated after explosion

Police said Thursday that a 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with arson endangering life, arson causing property damage, altering cannabis using an organic solvent, and possession for the use and production or distribution of illicit cannabis.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old woman, who also faces a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, was arrested and released from custody with a future court date, while the 47-year-old man who was injured in the blast remains in hospital.

Police said at the time of the incident that one person was taken to hospital in London with “significant injuries.”

Anyone with information about is asked to contact Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagArson tagSarnia taglambton county tagSarnia Police tagarson charges tagApartment Explosion tagSarnia crime tagSarnia explosion tag275 finch drive tagfinch drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers