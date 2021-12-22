Untouched Christmas treats prompt Nanaimo, B.C. neighbour to make possibly life-saving call

An 83-year-old man in Nanaimo, B.C. is being treated in the hospital after a neighbour — concerned for his wellbeing — called police and asked for an officer to check on him.

Nicki Wilson and Const. Butler may have saved the man’s life, the Mounties said in a Wednesday news release, as the man may have been in medical distress for up to five days.

“If it had not been for Nicki’s parcel and her concern for her neighbour, this may have been an entirely different outcome,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in the statement.

Wilson called the RCMP on Monday after her neighbour Bob, who lives alone, had not been seen or heard from in five days. She told police she had left Christmas goodies on his porch on Dec. 15, but on Dec. 20, they were still sitting there.

Const. Butler visited Bob’s apartment after Wilson’s call, and peering through the window, saw Bob “lying motionless on his bathroom floor.”

Without a key, Butler forced the door open and called paramedics. His condition in the hospital is unknown, but police said Wilson hopes to give Bob his parcel when he is discharged.

