Features

Untouched Christmas treats prompt Nanaimo, B.C. neighbour to make possibly life-saving call

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:09 pm
Staying healthy and in shape can be especially difficult during the holidays. Here are some tips to keep yourself on track. View image in full screen
A Nanaimo, B.C. senior's life may have been saved by a concerned neighbour who called police after noticing the treats she left on his porch hadn't been touched in five days. AP Photo/Larry Crowe

An 83-year-old man in Nanaimo, B.C. is being treated in the hospital after a neighbour — concerned for his wellbeing — called police and asked for an officer to check on him.

Nicki Wilson and Const. Butler may have saved the man’s life, the Mounties said in a Wednesday news release, as the man may have been in medical distress for up to five days.

“If it had not been for Nicki’s parcel and her concern for her neighbour, this may have been an entirely different outcome,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in the statement.

B.C. Mountie reflects on rescuing couple from car submerged in swimming pool

Wilson called the RCMP on Monday after her neighbour Bob, who lives alone, had not been seen or heard from in five days. She told police she had left Christmas goodies on his porch on Dec. 15, but on Dec. 20, they were still sitting there.

Const. Butler visited Bob’s apartment after Wilson’s call, and peering through the window, saw Bob “lying motionless on his bathroom floor.”

Without a key, Butler forced the door open and called paramedics. His condition in the hospital is unknown, but police said Wilson hopes to give Bob his parcel when he is discharged.

More to come…

Nanaimo mother still battling cancer after devastating loss
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
