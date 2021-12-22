Menu

Traffic

2 women die in fatal crash north of Calgary: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 7:33 pm
RCMP were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Irricana Dec. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Irricana Dec. 22, 2021. RCMP / Supplied

Emergency crews were called to a fatal two-vehicle collision northeast of Airdrie early Wednesday morning.

RCMP issued a news release just before noon Dec. 22 with details of the incident that happened north of Irricana.

Police said a car was travelling southbound along Highway 9 south of Range Road 262 when it crossed the centre line and hit a car that was travelling northbound.

A woman in her 70s was driving the southbound vehicle and a woman in her 50s was the driver of the northbound car.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. They declared both women deceased at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the women’s vehicles.

As of 11:20 a.m., the investigation is still ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to have been a contributing factor.

No other details are being shared.

Irricana is approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

 

