Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial jury resumes deliberations

By Luc Cohen Reuters
Posted December 22, 2021 12:02 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell View image in full screen
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defence table while watching testimony of witnesses during her trial on Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell‘s sex abuse trial is expected to resume deliberations on Tuesday, after three weeks of testimony from women who said the British socialite set them up for sexual encounters with Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four girls for the late financier between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell was Epstein’s ‘partner in crime,’ prosecutor says

In her closing argument on Monday, defence attorney Laura Menninger called Maxwell an “innocent woman” and sought to distance her from Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Menninger argued that prosecutors were scapegoating Maxwell, a former girlfriend and employee of Epstein, for his alleged behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Jeffrey Epstein victim recounts story how she became recruiter for his alleged sex abuse ring' Jeffrey Epstein victim recounts story how she became recruiter for his alleged sex abuse ring

“We are not here to defend Jeffrey Epstein,” Menninger said. “The government in this case has now pivoted because Epstein’s not here.”

Trending Stories

The defence has also argued that the four accusers’ accounts are not credible because their memories have faded over time and because they are motivated by money to cooperate with prosecutors. All four women received million-dollar payouts from a victims’ compensation fund run by Epstein’s estate.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury ends 1st day of deliberations with no verdict

In a rebuttal to the defence’s closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey urged the jury to “see (Maxwell) for the predator that she is.”

“The suggestion that she didn’t know borders on the absurd,” Comey said. “The defendant didn’t count on those teenage girls growing up into the women who testified at this trial.”

Earlier on Monday, prosecutor Alison Moe said in her closing argument that Maxwell, the daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell, saw supplying Epstein with girls to abuse as a way to maintain her opulent lifestyle, pointing to bank records that showed he transferred her $30 million over the years.

Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on the six counts that were heard in the trial. She also faces two perjury charges that will be tried separately.

© 2021 Reuters
