Crime October 20 2020 1:21pm 01:53 Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep Epstein testimony secret A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that it refuses to keep Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in the case against Jeffrey Epstein secret. Maxwell is scheduled for trial next July. Ghislaine Maxwell testimony can't remain secret in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse lawsuit, court rules