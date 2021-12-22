What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services during the Christmas holidays

Some civic services in Saskatoon are closed during the Christmas holidays, while others have reduced or holiday services.
Here’s what you need to know for civic service hours during the holidays.
City hall: Closed Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 2022.
Pay parking stations: No payment is required on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time period shown on meters.
Municipal impound lot: Vehicles will not be released to the public on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 or Jan. 3, 2022.
Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2022. All branches close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Landfill: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022. Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all other days.
Garbage, recycling and organics collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.
Saskatoon Transit: Holiday schedules for all routes on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2022. Free service all day on the Jingle Bell Express Route 1225 all day on Dec. 26. On Dec. 31, service is free on all routes after 7 p.m.
Customer service is closed for walk-in customers on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan.1, 2022. Phone lines are available from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Access Transit: Operating between 8:15 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, 2022. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.
Remai Modern: Closed Dec. 25. Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Closed Dec. 25. Regular operating hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2002. The zoo is open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Forestry Farm Park is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Indoor rinks: All rinks are closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan 1, 2022. Lions and Gordie Howe Kinsmen arenas are closed until Jan. 2, 2022.
Leisure centres
Cosmo Civic Centre
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: Closed
Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lakewood Civic Centre
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lawson Civic Centre
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saskatoon Field House
- Dec. 24: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shaw Centre
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2022: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Terry Fox Track
- Dec. 24: Closed
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec 31: Closed
- Jan. 1, 2022: Closed
