Education

Saskatoon kids celebrate an early Christmas with shoebox of gifts

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 6:28 pm
One of the shoeboxes given to a child in a Saskatoon school through the TLC@Home initiative. View image in full screen
One of the shoeboxes given to a child in a Saskatoon school through the TLC@Home initiative. Shelley James / TLC@Home

Christmas came early for kids in a few Saskatoon schools.

The TLC@Home initiative had people around the community fill shoeboxes with items kids might need such as socks, toothpaste, treats and toys.

Organizer Shelley James has been giving out shoeboxes for children in need for 15 years.

James says this year is one of the most important since the pandemic has been hard on a lot of families.

“It’s just a shoebox, but one of the little boys said after he looked in his box, ‘It’s everything I’ve ever wanted,'” said James.

Around 1,000 kids receive a box every year, but this year around 800 boxes were gifted.

TLC@Home partners with many local organizations and businesses, including Global News, to give back around the holidays.

