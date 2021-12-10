Edmonton man behind ‘Christmas at Bob’s’ holiday light display takes a break

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of an era in Edmonton, so to speak. The man behind “Christmas at Bob’s” — a massive holiday light display at a south Edmonton home — is taking a break.

For more than 20 years now, a home in the area of 108 Street and 76 Avenue has been known as “Christmas at Bob’s.”

Bob Fedina, the man behind the display, said it started when he was trying to impress his wife with his Christmas light display.

“I started putting up Christmas lights and it eventually grew and we started having kids, so we’d be watching shows — programs and stuff — and then I started creating scenes from different movies like Cinderella or other different movies.

"It just started growing and growing and the show kept getting bigger and bigger. And when LED lights hit, that's when it really got big."

View image in full screen After more than 20 years, the man behind Christmas at Bob’s is taking a break. Courtesy, Nikita Fedina

Each year, Fedina has added a little more to the display, to the point where it included more than 200,000 lights.

“It started just like everybody’s show and it was just nice little displays. And it just got that I started seeing empty spots, dark spots on the lawn or on the house, and I just kept filling in and adding a little more here, a little more there and we just kept building and growing,” he said.

The display in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood quickly became an attraction. Year after year ahead of the holidays, people would walk and drive by to take in the bright lights.

“My favourite part about the whole thing is just the creativity, being allowed to create scenes. And then actually, the people’s responses — like kids and how their faces light up and the amazement, the enjoyment they get out of it.”

But this year, it’s gotten to a point where Fedina simply can’t do it.

“Honestly, I’m just tired. And it seems like there’s just lots going on and I’m just exhausted and I just need a break. So I’m not saying that this is my last year but for now, I just need a break,” he said with disappointment.

The decision not to put up the lights this year wasn’t easy.

“I feel like I’m letting people down. I see seniors’ buses coming by, looking for lights and I see people with their kids waiting for the show to light up, and I feel like I’m letting people down,” Fedina said.

“I’m just tired. I just need a break. … Maybe everything needs a refresh. Lights need a refresh, I need a refresh, everybody just needs it.”

For now, one display remains on the front lawn — the Grinch.

