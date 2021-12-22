Justin Trudeau, health officials to provide pandemic update as Omicron surge continues

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadian cases of COVID-19 continue their upswing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada’s top doctors will provide a pre-Christmas update on the pandemic Wednesday.

Trudeau and Freeland will attend the virtual press conference at noon E.T., to make an announcement alongside Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, as well as Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo.

Global News will have live coverage of the Public Health Agency of Canada update at noon E.T.

The update, usually scheduled for Fridays, comes amid a massive surge in case counts across much of the country, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. On Tuesday, more than 11,000 new cases were reported across Canada, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Quebec shattered the pandemic record of daily case counts by any province, posting more than 5,000 new cases in a single day. B.C. also posted a pandemic record for that province on Tuesday, with 1,308 new COVID-19 cases.

In Ontario, which is also reporting ever-increasing numbers, some health units have warned that their testing capacity is overwhelmed and may result in delays.

At a briefing last Friday, Dr. Tam suggested Canadians adjust their holiday plans due to the Omicron-driven new wave of COVID-19.

“I’m urging Canadians across the country to please carefully consider and adjust your holiday plans to minimize risks and maximize layers and quality of protection for you and yours,” she said.

In response to the Omicron threat, provinces are taking increasingly serious action.

Ontario and Alberta are speeding up their booster doses for all adults. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said anyone 18 and older can book a third shot provided the second one was more than five months ago.

This week, Ontario opened eligibility for all those who have had their second dose three months ago.

Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but can’t access a timely test to assume they are infected and self-isolate.

Prince Edward Island joined Newfoundland and Labrador in announcing isolation requirements for all visitors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

—with files from the Canadian Press