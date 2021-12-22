SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Justin Trudeau, health officials to provide pandemic update as Omicron surge continues

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Demand stretches testing sites, booster clinics as Omicron cases soar' Demand stretches testing sites, booster clinics as Omicron cases soar
Skyrocketing Omicron case numbers have fuelled demand for rapid COVID-19 tests and vaccine boosters. As Mike Drolet explains, one epidemiologist says it's only a matter of time before "everyone" catches this variant.

As Canadian cases of COVID-19 continue their upswing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada’s top doctors will provide a pre-Christmas update on the pandemic Wednesday.

Trudeau and Freeland will attend the virtual press conference at noon E.T., to make an announcement alongside Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, as well as Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo.

Global News will have live coverage of the Public Health Agency of Canada update at noon E.T. 

The update, usually scheduled for Fridays, comes amid a massive surge in case counts across much of the country, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. On Tuesday, more than 11,000 new cases were reported across Canada, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec shattered the pandemic record of daily case counts by any province, posting more than 5,000 new cases in a single day. B.C. also posted a pandemic record for that province on Tuesday, with 1,308 new COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Quebec breaks record for highest daily provincial COVID-19 case count in Canada

In Ontario, which is also reporting ever-increasing numbers, some health units have warned that their testing capacity is overwhelmed and may result in delays.

Trending Stories

At a briefing last Friday, Dr. Tam suggested Canadians adjust their holiday plans due to the Omicron-driven new wave of COVID-19.

“I’m urging Canadians across the country to please carefully consider and adjust your holiday plans to minimize risks and maximize layers and quality of protection for you and yours,” she said.

Read more: Canada will miss COVID-19 cases as testing systems become overwhelmed: experts

In response to the Omicron threat, provinces are taking increasingly serious action.

Ontario and Alberta are speeding up their booster doses for all adults. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said anyone 18 and older can book a third shot provided the second one was more than five months ago.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, Ontario opened eligibility for all those who have had their second dose three months ago.

Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but can’t access a timely test to assume they are infected and self-isolate.

Click to play video: 'Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots' Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots
Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots

Prince Edward Island joined Newfoundland and Labrador in announcing isolation requirements for all visitors in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

—with files from the Canadian Press

