Health

Big drop in new COVID-19 cases for KFL&A, active cases at 1,539

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 3:54 pm
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region fell by a large amount Tuesday but active cases remain high.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting 81 new cases on Tuesday, down from the 141 on Monday. Active cases are now at 1,539.

Read more: Ontario running low on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine but says it has plenty of Moderna for everyone

Of the new cases, the majority remain in the 18-to-29 age group, accounting for 42.

The region’s cases per 100,000 over the last seven days remains high at 459.3.

The health unit is also reporting one new outbreak.

