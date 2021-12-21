There have been more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in Waterloo Region

There have now been a million COVID-19 vaccinations done in just under a year in Waterloo Region.

In fact, Waterloo Public Health reports that since the first dose was delivered on Dec. 22, 2020, there have been 1,004,848 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations in the area appear to be picking up the pace as that is an increase of 8,131 since Monday’s report.

A large portion of recent vaccinations have been people getting a third dose and that trend continued on Monday as 77,927 area residents have now done so, which is an increase of 7,579 over a day earlier.

There were only 152 more people who got a second dose over what had been reported on Monday, pushing the total number of fully vaccinated residents in the area to 458,096, which is 75.69 per cent of Waterloo’s population.

The numbers are expected to rise rapidly over the next month or so as Waterloo Public Health reports that it has 64,150 booked through Feb. 6, 2022, with 12,000 of those appointments being booked in the past 24 hours or so.

The agency says it expects to open up more bookings as soon as it is able as there are still hundreds of thousands of others who are eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.