Waterloo Region issues appeal to local businesses to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Waterloo Region has announced that it is asking local businesses to step up and help vaccinate the 350,000 area residents who are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

“As a region, we’re ramping up vaccination efforts to get doses administered as quickly as possible,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“But we need help if we are going to get ahead of Omicron – and that’s why we are asking the business community for their assistance.”

The region says this would not be the first time it has used this type of model as more than two dozen businesses held vaccination clinics, including Piller’s.

“We worked with the Region to host a clinic for our team members this past summer and we are eager to get another one in place for our team members and their families,” Piller’s president Trent Hilpert said.

“Helping families and communities thrive is important to the Piller’s team and hosting a clinic is one of the best ways we can do that right now.”

The region says it is hoping a host of businesses step up in the coming weeks so it can replicate those successful clinics.

If a business is looking to step up and host a clinic it will need to meet two requirements, with the first being that they have a qualified physician, nurse or pharmacist who is able to legally administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

The second requirement would be to hold the clinic by the end of January 2022.