Traffic

Highway 3 now open to non-essential travel between Hope and Princeton

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Reckless B.C. driver travels on the wrong side of Highway 3' Reckless B.C. driver travels on the wrong side of Highway 3
A Global News viewer shared a video of a motorist driving into the oncoming lane east of Manning Park on Highway 3 Sunday. One witness said road closures caused slowdowns and many other impatient acts on the snowy roads.

Highway 3 is now open to regular traffic between Hope and Princeton.

The road was damaged during November’s atmospheric river and later reopened to essential traffic only in order to keep supply chains moving.

However, now that the Coquihalla Highway has reopened to commercial vehicles and inter-city buses, Highway 3 can accommodate non-essential traffic.

Click to play video: 'Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway' Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway
Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway

Read more: Heavy snow and freezing rain forecast for the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Drivers are being warned to respond to changing conditions on the route.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The national weather agency said an approaching Pacific system is expected to give a significant amount of snow across higher-elevation passes beginning Tuesday evening.

Estimates of how much will fall vary widely. Currently, Environment Canada forecasts between 25 and 40 centimetres for the Coquihalla, and 10 to 20 centimetres for Highway 3.

