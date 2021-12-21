Highway 3 now open to non-essential travel between Hope and Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 3 is now open to regular traffic between Hope and Princeton.

The road was damaged during November’s atmospheric river and later reopened to essential traffic only in order to keep supply chains moving.

However, now that the Coquihalla Highway has reopened to commercial vehicles and inter-city buses, Highway 3 can accommodate non-essential traffic.

ICYMI – #BCHwy3 open to regular traffic #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC.

This section has steep grades, sharp curves and speed limit reductions.

While traffic is regular, it's essential you drive to conditions and use caution around workers. More: https://t.co/4UxYOCVbma#ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/aTqc0xo6Ig — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 21, 2021

Drivers are being warned to respond to changing conditions on the route.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The national weather agency said an approaching Pacific system is expected to give a significant amount of snow across higher-elevation passes beginning Tuesday evening.

Estimates of how much will fall vary widely. Currently, Environment Canada forecasts between 25 and 40 centimetres for the Coquihalla, and 10 to 20 centimetres for Highway 3.