29 and under have priority on Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Hastings Prince Edward

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a short supply of Pfizer COVID-19 shots within the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit catchment area. The Ministry of Health has notified the health unit of a shipment cancellation, which has impacted the ability of immunization clinics to access the Pfizer shot.

However, similar to its neighbours to the east in KFL&A, the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit has an ample supply of Moderna booster shots.

As a result, the health unit says it will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 29 and younger, while those 30 and older will receive the Moderna vaccine.

1:16 Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape – Nov 11, 2021

“I urge all residents to access their third dose in any approved combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, acting medical officer of health for HPEPH.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting a booster dose as quickly as possible will help provide you with stronger protection against the Omicron variant, as case rates continue to climb in our region.”

The health unit added that vaccination clinics will continue to run at full capacity.