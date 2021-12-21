SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

29 and under have priority on Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Hastings Prince Edward

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots' Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots
Many logged on to book a booster shot on Monday morning, only to find appointments nowhere in sight. As the province scrambles to increase capacity for vaccination clinics, those out of luck have a simple message: hurry up.

There’s a short supply of Pfizer COVID-19 shots within the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit catchment area. The Ministry of Health has notified the health unit of a shipment cancellation, which has impacted the ability of immunization clinics to access the Pfizer shot.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health moves Belleville, Ont. COVID-19 vaccination clinic

However, similar to its neighbours to the east in KFL&A, the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit has an ample supply of Moderna booster shots.

As a result, the health unit says it will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 29 and younger, while those 30 and older will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape' Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape
Belleville’s new humane society starting to take shape – Nov 11, 2021

“I urge all residents to access their third dose in any approved combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, acting medical officer of health for HPEPH.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting a booster dose as quickly as possible will help provide you with stronger protection against the Omicron variant, as case rates continue to climb in our region.”

The health unit added that vaccination clinics will continue to run at full capacity.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagPublic health tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer tagmoderna tagBelleville tagHastings Prince Edward Public Health tagHastings Prince Edward tagvaccine supply shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers