New highway cameras installed across Saskatchewan to help with safe holiday travel

Send this page to someone via email

A number of new cameras have been placed at certain Saskatchewan highways in the hopes of providing travellers with the information they need to plan a safe trip this winter.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government announced an additional 10 new cameras have been installed as part of the Highway Hotline so motorists can check in and see what road conditions are like before hitting the road.

“The Highway Hotline receives millions of web visits and phone calls annually and our government continues to build a safer Saskatchewan,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw stated on Tuesday. “We are listening to the public and our citizens have indicated they would like to see more cameras available to help plan for travel.”

Read more: Saskatchewan launches annual snowplow safety campaign

Story continues below advertisement

New camera locations include:

Highway 1 near Secretan, east of Chaplin

Highway 1 at the junction of Highway 37 near Gull Lake

Highway 4 at the junction of Highway 3 near Glaslyn

Highway 7 near Alsask

Highway 9 north of Highway 209 junction near Moose Mountain

Highway 9 at the junction of Highway 229 between Yorkton and Canora

Highway 10 at Melville

Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 2 near Colonsay

Highway 39 east of the Estevan Bypass

Highway 39 north of the U.S. border near Roche Percée

The cameras are viewable to travellers and will be used by ministry staff to monitor and report highway conditions across the province through the Highway Hotline.

The government reminds the public that the Highway Hotline is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the winter months to ensure updates are available day and night.

Updates are posted on the hotline’s website and social media pages.

Automated road updates by phone can be accessed by dialling 511.